Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (BG, FDP, INGR, ADM, LMNR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Bunge Ltd ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.7%. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a forward earnings yield of 10.9%. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.7%.

Archer-Daniels follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.4%, and Limoneira Co rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.2%.

