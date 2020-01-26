Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (INGR, FDP, ADM, BG, DAR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ingredion Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 8.4%. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a an earnings yield of 7.6%. Archer-Daniels ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.7%.

Bunge Ltd follows with a an earnings yield of 2.8%, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Darling Ingredie on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Darling Ingredie have risen 44.2%. We continue to monitor Darling Ingredie for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.