Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (INGR, FDP, ADM, BG, DAR)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Ingredion Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 8.4%. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a an earnings yield of 7.6%. Archer-Daniels ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.7%.
Bunge Ltd follows with a an earnings yield of 2.8%, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.
