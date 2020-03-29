Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (ALCO, LMNR, DAR, BG, INGR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Alico Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 115.0. Following is Limoneira Co with a a debt to equity ratio of 85.5. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 76.4.

Bunge Ltd follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 74.2, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 63.7.

