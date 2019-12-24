Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (TWI, AGCO, DE, LNN, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.14. Agco Corp is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.71. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.80.

Lindsay Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.90, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.40.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Titan Intl Inc on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Titan Intl Inc have risen 17.1%. We continue to monitor Titan Intl Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.