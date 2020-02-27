Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (LNN, TTC, DE, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Lindsay Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%. Toro Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%.

Agco Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 24.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lindsay Corp and will alert subscribers who have LNN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.