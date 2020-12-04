Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (DE, TTC, AGCO, LNN, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Deere & Co ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -9.1%. Following is Toro Co with a EBITDA growth of 16.5%. Agco Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 24.9%.

Lindsay Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 31.6%, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 97.3%.

