Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (AGCO, DE, LNN, TWI, TTC)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:51am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Agco Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $109.19. Following is Deere & Co with a sales per share of $96.65. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $50.30.

Titan Intl Inc follows with a sales per share of $25.77, and Toro Co rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $23.50.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Titan Intl Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.92. Since that call, shares of Titan Intl Inc have fallen 27.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

