Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (TWI, AGCO, DE, TTC, LNN)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest sales growth.
Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,607.5%. Agco Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,209.1%. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,161.1%.
Toro Co follows with a sales growth of 472.4%, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 30.5%.
