Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (TTC, LNN, DE, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Toro Co ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.01. Lindsay Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.21. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.20.

Agco Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.64, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.24.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Toro Co and will alert subscribers who have TTC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.