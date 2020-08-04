Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (TWI, AGCO, DE, TTC, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 38.8%. Agco Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

Toro Co follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.2%.

