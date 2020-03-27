Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Highest Beta (TWI, DE, AGCO, TTC, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Deere & Co is next with a a beta of 1.3. Agco Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Toro Co follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Agco Corp on December 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.91. Since that call, shares of Agco Corp have fallen 41.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.