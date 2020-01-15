Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (KTOS, MRCY, KEYW, AVAV, HEI)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Kratos Defense & ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.64. Following is Mercury Systems with a sales per share of $9.79. Keyw Holding Cor ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $10.03.

Aerovironment In follows with a sales per share of $13.16, and Heico Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $15.03.

