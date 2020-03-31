MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (AVAV, ESL, GD, DCO, CUB)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:40am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest sales growth.

Aerovironment In ranks lowest with a sales growth of 29.3%. Following is Esterline Tech with a sales growth of 48.0%. General Dynamics ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 134.8%.

Ducommun Inc follows with a sales growth of 136.9%, and Cubic Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 165.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cubic Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cubic Corp in search of a potential trend change.

