Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ESL, CUB, VEC, HII, DCO)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Esterline Tech ranks lowest with a an RPE of $154,000. Following is Cubic Corp with a an RPE of $164,000. Vectrus Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $171,000.

Huntington Ingal follows with a an RPE of $195,000, and Ducommun Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $220,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Esterline Tech on July 20th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $79.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Esterline Tech have risen 53.8%. We continue to monitor Esterline Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.