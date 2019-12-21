Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (HII, NOC, GD, WAIR, HRS)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Huntington Ingal ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 34.4%. Following is Northrop Grumman with a EPS growth of 403.6%. General Dynamics ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 407.8%.

Wesco Aircraft H follows with a EPS growth of 766.4%, and Harris Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 819.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wesco Aircraft H on March 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Wesco Aircraft H have risen 26.2%. We continue to monitor Wesco Aircraft H for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.