Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (AVAV, EGL, HII, TDY, TXT)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Aerovironment In ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -23.2%. Engility Holding is next with a EBITDA growth of 2.3%. Huntington Ingal ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 2.3%.

Teledyne Tech follows with a EBITDA growth of 8.1%, and Textron Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 12.1%.

