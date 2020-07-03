Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (SIF, HRS, BA, UTX, EGL)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

SIFCO Industries Inc. ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Harris Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Boeing Co/The ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

United Tech Corp follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Engility Holding rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Engility Holding and will alert subscribers who have EGL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.