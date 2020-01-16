Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (KEYW, AVAV, KTOS, HEI, MRCY)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Keyw Holding Cor ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 88.43. Following is Aerovironment In with a a forward P/E ratio of 74.81. Kratos Defense & ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 67.10.

Heico Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 49.44, and Mercury Systems rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 47.74.

