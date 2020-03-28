Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (BA, AJRD, TGI, NOC, BWXT)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Boeing Co/The ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 3,131.5. Aerojet Rocketdy is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 602.0. Triumph Group ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 315.0.

Northrop Grumman follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 216.6, and Bwx Technologies rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 178.3.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Boeing Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Boeing Co/The in search of a potential trend change.