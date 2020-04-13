Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (TDG, EGL, NOC, HRS, KEYW)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Transdigm Group ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 117.91. Following is Engility Holding with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.66. Northrop Grumman ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 43.72.

Harris Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.94, and Keyw Holding Cor rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.78.

