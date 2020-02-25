Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HII , NOC , GD , LMT , HXL )

We looked at the Aerospace & Defense industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII ) ranks first with a loss of 0.50%; Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) ranks second with a loss of 1.54%; and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) ranks third with a loss of 1.59%.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) follows with a loss of 1.98% and Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.47%.

