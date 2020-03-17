Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GD , NOC , TXT , LMT , HEI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) ranks first with a loss of 5.17%; Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) ranks second with a loss of 7.09%; and Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT ) ranks third with a loss of 7.55%.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) follows with a loss of 7.79% and Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 8.14%.

