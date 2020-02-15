Top 5 Companies in the Advertising Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (NCMI, SCOR, CCO, IPG, MDCA)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
National Cinemed ranks lowest with a sales per share of $6.32. Comscore Inc is next with a sales per share of $6.92. Clear Channel-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $7.16.
Interpublic Grp follows with a sales per share of $20.40, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $26.53.
