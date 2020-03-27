Top 5 Companies in the Advertising Industry With the Highest Beta (MDCA, NCMI, HHS, SCOR, IPG)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Mdc Partners-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is National Cinemed with a a beta of 1.2. Harte-Hanks, Inc. ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Comscore Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Interpublic Grp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

