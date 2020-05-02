Toll Brothers Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.29%

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.30 to a high of $46.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.22 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Toll Brothers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.34 and a high of $46.66 and are now at $45.52, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

