Toll Brothers Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.07%

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.02 to a high of $42.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.17 on volume of 587,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Toll Brothers has traded in a range of $33.52 to $42.56 and is now at $42.41, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

