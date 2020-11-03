Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $56.87

Shares of Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $56.09 today and have reached the first resistance level of $56.87. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $58.14 and $60.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tjx Cos Inc have traded between a low of $49.05 and a high of $64.95 and are now at $55.54, which is 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tjx Cos Inc has overhead space with shares priced $55.54, or 39.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $91.82. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $57.33 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $61.56.

