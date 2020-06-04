Tivo Corp has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, RUBI, SYMC, FEYE, ORCL)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.41. Rubicon Project is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.47. Symantec Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.88.

Fireeye Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.89, and Oracle Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.23.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Oracle Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Oracle Corp in search of a potential trend change.