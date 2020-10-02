Tivo Corp has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, SYMC, ORCL, PRGS, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Tivo Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 16.7%. Symantec Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%. Oracle Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%.

Progress Softwar follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%.

