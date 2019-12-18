Tivo Corp is Among the Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (TIVO, RUBI, SYMC, ORCL, FEYE)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.49. Following is Rubicon Project with a a price to book ratio of 2.56. Symantec Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.88.

Oracle Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.52, and Fireeye Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 5.02.

