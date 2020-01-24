Tivo Corp is Among the Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (TIVO, SYMC, ORCL, PRGS, CVLT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.17. Symantec Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.63. Oracle Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.34.

Progress Softwar follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.40, and Commvault System rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.93.

