Titan Machinery has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (TITN, MRC, DXPE, WSO, NEFF)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Titan Machinery ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Following is Mrc Global Inc with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Dxp Enterprises ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.

Watsco Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.2%, and Neff Corp-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.

