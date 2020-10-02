Titan Intl Inc has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, TTC, LNN, AGCO, DE)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $244,000. Toro Co is next with a an RPE of $374,000. Lindsay Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $382,000.

Agco Corp follows with a an RPE of $424,000, and Deere & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $513,000.

