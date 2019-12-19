Titan Intl Inc has the Lowest PEG Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, AGCO, LNN, TTC, DE)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Agco Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Lindsay Corp ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Toro Co follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Deere & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

