Titan Intl Inc has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, LNN, AGCO, TTC, DE)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 97.3%. Following is Lindsay Corp with a EBITDA growth of 31.6%. Agco Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 24.9%.

Toro Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 16.5%, and Deere & Co rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -9.1%.

