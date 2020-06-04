Titan Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (TWI, AGCO, LNN, DE, TTC)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.23. Following is Agco Corp with a a price to book ratio of 1.13. Lindsay Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.37.
Deere & Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.74, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 11.46.
