Titan Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (TWI, AGCO, LNN, DE, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.23. Following is Agco Corp with a a price to book ratio of 1.13. Lindsay Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.37.

Deere & Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.74, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 11.46.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Titan Intl Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.92. Since that call, shares of Titan Intl Inc have fallen 55.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.