Titan Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Highest Beta (TWI, DE, AGCO, TTC, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Deere & Co with a a beta of 1.3. Agco Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Toro Co follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

