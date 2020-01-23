Tiptree Inc is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (TIPT, STC, DGICA, FNHC, UIHC)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tiptree Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.39. Following is Stewart Info Svc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.49. Donegal Grp-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.52.

Federated Nation follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53, and United Insurance rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.64.

