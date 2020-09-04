MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Timkensteel is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (TMST, AP, ZEUS, CLF, NUE)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:34am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest sales growth.

Timkensteel ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,286.9%. Following is Ampco-Pittsburgh with a sales growth of 3,029.4%. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,611.8%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc follows with a sales growth of 2,499.5%, and Nucor Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,495.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Timkensteel on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.16. Since that call, shares of Timkensteel have fallen 48.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth timkensteel ampco-pittsburgh olympic steel :clf cleveland-cliffs inc nucor corp

Ticker(s): TMST AP ZEUS NUE

Contact James Quinn