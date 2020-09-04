Timkensteel is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (TMST, AP, ZEUS, CLF, NUE)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest sales growth.
Timkensteel ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,286.9%. Following is Ampco-Pittsburgh with a sales growth of 3,029.4%. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,611.8%.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc follows with a sales growth of 2,499.5%, and Nucor Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,495.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Timkensteel on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.16. Since that call, shares of Timkensteel have fallen 48.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales growth timkensteel ampco-pittsburgh olympic steel :clf cleveland-cliffs inc nucor corp