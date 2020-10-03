MySmarTrend
Timkensteel is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (TMST, AP, ZEUS, CLF, NUE)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest sales growth.

Timkensteel ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,286.9%. Following is Ampco-Pittsburgh with a sales growth of 3,029.4%. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,611.8%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc follows with a sales growth of 2,499.5%, and Nucor Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,495.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Timkensteel and will alert subscribers who have TMST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

