Tile Shop Hldgs has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (TTS, LOW, HD, LL, SHOS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tile Shop Hldgs ranks lowest with a an RPE of $210,000. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a an RPE of $221,000. Home Depot Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $255,000.

Lumber Liquidato follows with a an RPE of $517,000, and Sears Hometown A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $4.7 million.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sears Hometown A on April 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Sears Hometown A have risen 44.7%. We continue to monitor Sears Hometown A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.