Tile Shop Hldgs has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (TTS, LOW, HD, LL, SHOS)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:23am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tile Shop Hldgs ranks lowest with a an RPE of $210,000. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a an RPE of $221,000. Home Depot Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $255,000.

Lumber Liquidato follows with a an RPE of $517,000, and Sears Hometown A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $4.7 million.

