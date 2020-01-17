Tile Shop Hldgs is Among the Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (TTS, SHOS, LL, LOW, HD)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tile Shop Hldgs ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.48. Sears Hometown A is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.73. Lumber Liquidato ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.33.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 16.89, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 156.25.

