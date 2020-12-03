Tiffany & Co Falls 4.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.28 to a high of $129.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $129.39 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tiffany & Co have traded between a low of $78.60 and a high of $134.42 and are now at $124.85, which is 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

