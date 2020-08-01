Tidewater Inc is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (TDW, GEOS, FI, WFT, DRQ)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tidewater Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $64,000. Following is Geospace Technol with a an RPE of $102,000. Frank'S Internat ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $158,000.

Weatherford Inte follows with a an RPE of $196,000, and Dril-Quip Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $216,000.

