Tiaa Fsb Holding Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.50%

Tiaa Fsb Holding (:EVER) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.63 to a high of $38.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.61 on volume of 225,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tiaa Fsb Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.44 and a 52-week low of $7.01 and are now trading 417% above that low price at $36.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tiaa Fsb Holding and will alert subscribers who have EVER in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.