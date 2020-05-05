Tiaa Fsb Holding Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 28.22%

Tiaa Fsb Holding (:EVER) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.35 to a high of $53.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 28.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.29 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tiaa Fsb Holding have traded between a low of $8.70 and a high of $53.72 and are now at $51.15, which is 488% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tiaa Fsb Holding and will alert subscribers who have EVER in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.