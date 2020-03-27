Thor Industries is Among the Companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry With the Highest Beta (THO, TSLA, GM, F, WGO)
Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Thor Industries ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Tesla Inc is next with a a beta of 1.1. General Motors C ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Ford Motor Co follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Winnebago Inds rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
