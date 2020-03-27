MySmarTrend
Thor Industries is Among the Companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry With the Highest Beta (THO, TSLA, GM, F, WGO)

Written on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:20am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Thor Industries ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Tesla Inc is next with a a beta of 1.1. General Motors C ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Ford Motor Co follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Winnebago Inds rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Thor Industries on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.77. Since that call, shares of Thor Industries have fallen 46.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

