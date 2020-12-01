Thomson Reuters is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (TRI, ICE, NDAQ, FDS, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -47.5%. Intercontinental is next with a EBITDA growth of 12.1%. Nasdaq Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.6%.

Factset Research follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 20.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Moody'S Corp on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $215.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Moody'S Corp have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor Moody'S Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.