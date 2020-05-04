Thomson Reuters is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Lowest Beta (TRI, MORN, MSCI, NDAQ, MKTX)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Morningstar Inc with a a beta of 0.9. Msci Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Marketaxess rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

