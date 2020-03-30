Thomson Reuters is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (TRI, MKTX, MSCI, MCO, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Thomson Reuters ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.15. Marketaxess is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Msci Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Moody'S Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Factset Research rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Factset Research. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Factset Research in search of a potential trend change.